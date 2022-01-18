WCI Technologies, Dish Wireless Partner On 5G Services

HOUSTON & LITTLETON, Colo.—WCI Technologies and DISH Wireless have expanded their ongoing collaboration and are partnering on marketing 5G services to enterprises, WCI announced today.

WCI will sell, market and deliver systems integration services to enterprise customers while DISH will provide access to its portfolio of licensed spectrum, RF design capabilities and 5G deployment expertise. The venture will target enterprise customers across oil and gas, health care, mining and other industries, WCI said.

The companies initially will focus their combined efforts on private wireless solutions supported by DISH’s portfolio of licensed spectrum, they said.

Customers with mission-critical business functions requiring wireless connectivity will be able to maintain complete control over the management of their networks. Once DISH launches its 5G network, the partnership with WCI will expand to include support for handsets and data devices that require nationwide coverage, it said.

"We’re building a smart 5G network that will disrupt the industry with advanced capabilities, including customization, automation, security and agility,” said Stephen Bye, chief commercial officer at DISH Wireless. “Expanding our longstanding partnership with WCI into wireless will propel our growth in serving the enterprise market, and we are confident that they have the expertise and contacts to connect our innovative solutions to many key industries."