WBA Issues Call for Papers
The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association has issued a call for papers for its fall Broadcasters Clinic, which will be held Oct. 8–10.
It will be in conjunction with the Upper Midwest Regional Society of Broadcast Engineers meeting.
In order to be considered by the committee, submissions must be received by May 17. Email Linda Baun or mail them to:
Broadcasters Clinic Program Planning Group
Wisconsin Broadcasters Association
44 E. Mifflin St., Suite 900
Madison, WI 53703
