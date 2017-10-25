Wazee Digital Re-ups Licensing Partnership With College Football Playoff

DENVER—We still don’t know what four college football teams will make the cut for this year’s College Football Playoff, but we do know one of the participants behind the scenes. Wazee Digital and CFP have announced a three-year contract extension that will have Wazee continue to serve as the exclusive licensing agent to tag, archive and monetize CFP’s copyrighted events through Wazee Digital Commerce.

Commerce is a video licensing platform that helps right holders or content creators connect their content with creatives. Filmmakers, broadcasters and advertising agencies utilize Commerce to purchase clips to use in their projects. The Commerce platform is backed by Wazee Digital researchers who can identify critical information and have knowledge on rights and clearances.

As part of its partnership with CFP, Wazee Digital works to secure the appropriate rights and clearances, and make sure all parties have an understanding of the process.

Wazee Digital has been working with CFP since it began in 2014.