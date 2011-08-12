Waves Audio announces more industry partnerships

Software plug-in designer Waves Audio has announced two significant business announcements: an upgrade to its SoundGrid capabilities on DiGiCo mixing consoles, and a strategic partnership with Abbey Road Studios.

In the wake of the recent release of the Waves/Abbey Road – The King’s Microphones plug-in, the two companies have agreed to a strategic partnership in which the Waves R&D department will collaborate closely with the engineers at Abbey Road Studios to create a new and expanding series of audio plug-ins.

“Since the early 1990s, Waves has been developing groundbreaking plug-ins for the audio industry,” said Jonathan Smith, SVP at Abbey Road Studios. “We are very proud to be working closely with Waves in the creation of exciting new products based on Abbey Road Studios’ legendary equipment and expertise.”

Another strategic partner for Waves has been DiGiCo, makers of innovative digital mixing consoles. This alliance has enabled users of the SD series consoles to operate pre-installed Waves SoundGrid-compatible plug-in processors directly from the control surface. This capability has now been upgraded with the introduction of SoundGrid Version 2, which features dual-engine support for DiGiCo SD7 consoles running Waves V8 plug-ins. The V8 plug-ins are also compatible with other SD Series desks. New features of note include offline session preparation, remote Ethernet control of all mixing parameters, total snapshot integration, and extremely low latency operation.