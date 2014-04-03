Washington D.C. SMPTE Section to Host May Technology Conference

WASHINGTON

The Washington, D.C. Section of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers is making plans to host another of its regional "Bits By The Bay" technology conferences. The two-day event is being held in neighboring Chesapeake Beach, Md. and set for May 21-22, 2014 and will feature a number of presentations on state-of-the-are television broadcast technologies, with a focus this year on archiving operations.

The event kicks off with an in-depth tutorial session covering media asset management, tape and disk storage, metadata and the AFX standard. Other sessions will examine large-format video cameras, virtualization of hardware and facilities, the ATSC 3.0 television standard, wireless communications for broadcasters and more.

The conference will also feature a special NAB Show wrap-up presented by Mark Schubin.

Previous "Bits By The Bay" conferences have been sell-out events and prospective attendees are urged to register early to avoid disappointment. Special "early bird" registration prices are available until April 21. The conference will be held at the Chesapeake Beach Resort & Spa in Chesapeake Beach, just a short drive from downtown Washington, D.C. The hotel has reserved a block of rooms at special rates for conference attendees. Breakfast, lunches and a cocktail reception are all included in the conference registration package.



Complete information is available at https://www.smpte.org/sections/washington-dc/events/bits-bay-smpte-dc-section-2014-annual-technology-conference,