Warner Launches Deep-Vault Streaming Service

LOS ANGELES — Warner Home Entertainment this week clarified some misleading information circulating on its new subscription-based Warner Archive Instant streaming service.



Warner Archive Instant (WAI), is designed to offer legacy movie and TV buffs access to titles kept deep within the studio’s massive film libraries, is billed as a $9.99 per month specialized video-streaming service dedicated to making available rare and hard-to-find content from the Warner Bros. catalog.



The service offers hard-to-find classics (in HD 1080p) that are not currently available on Blu-ray Disc or elsewhere. Warner said it is targeting “longtime as well as new film enthusiasts” for the service, which will be carried on connected TV streaming devices such as Roku set boxes as well as PCs and Macs.



Warner Archive Instant content is drawn solely from the Warner Bros. Entertainment library, which the studio said is the world’s largest. It includes films from Warner Bros. Pictures, as well as titles from other studios that it has been affiliated with over the years, including Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (pre-1986), RKO Radio Pictures, Allied Artists, Monogram, Lorimar, New Line Cinema, Castle Rock Productions and others.



Subscribers will have access to “hundreds of rare and hard-to-find films from deep within the studio’s film vault, ranging from the silent ’20s all the way to the acid-wash ’80s.”



Content is consistently refreshed, allowing plenty of time to explore and discover the studio’s film library.



Although some titles may also be found on some larger streaming services, Warner said “WAI is really about providing very deep classic titles and heretofore unavailable TV programming.”

~ from TWICE