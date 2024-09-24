Warner Bros. Discovery Deploys AI-Powered Captioning Solution Using Google Cloud AI

NEW YORK and SUNNYVALE, Calif.—Warner Bros. Discovery and Google Cloud has announced the deployment of a new, AI-powered captioning solution in the U.S. that utilizes Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform.

Initially being applied to unscripted programming, this captioning solution's innovative technology is transforming the way Warner Bros. Discovery can create and deliver captions, significantly reducing production time and costs, while enhancing the quality of its captioning for domestic viewers, the two companies reported.

To maintain high levels of accuracy, Warner Bros Discovery's captioning solution incorporates a workflow that utilizes Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform to optimize captioning, coupled with human-oversight for quality assurance. This data-driven approach enables Warner Bros. Discovery to continuously refine and train the caption AI workflow, further reducing errors and striving to deliver consistently precise captions.

"Providing viewers with high-quality captions is incredibly important to Warner Bros. Discovery," said Avi Saxena, CTO, Direct to Consumer, Warner Bros. Discovery. "Working with Google Cloud to utilize Vertex AI within Warner Bros. Discovery's caption AI workflow has not only helped to accelerate our captioning process, but also has improved our efficiency and speed, while reducing costs."

Notable metrics include:

Time Savings: The caption AI workflow reduces caption file creation time up to 80% compared to manual captioning.

Cost Efficiency: The caption AI workflow cuts captioning costs up to 50%, enabling Warner Bros. Discovery to allocate resources more effectively.

"AI has the potential to transform a variety of processes across the media and entertainment industry that deliver real business impact," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud."With its captioning solution, Warner Bros. Discovery is seeing an incredible example of how AI agents can save organizations time and money."