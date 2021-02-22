VUit to be Streaming Home for Iditarod Sled Dog Race

NEW YORK—VUit is hitching up as the exclusive streaming home for the Iditarod Sled Dog race, bringing the historic race to streaming for free.

The Iditarod is an annual long-distance race where mushers and their teams of 16 dogs travel from Willow, Alaska, to Iditarod, Alaska, and back, a total distance of 852 miles.

VUit partner station KTUU in Anchorage, Alaska, is working in collaboration with Iditarod.com to produce the full race for the VUit ad-supported streaming service. KTUU will have in-field reporters and cameras in place to capture the race. According to VUit, it is the only place where viewers outside of Alaska will be able to watch the race in full for free starting on March 7.

Now available, VUit has launched a dedicated Iditarod channel, which will feature highlights from previous races. Also, a pre-race show featuring musher profiles and other information on aspects of the race will also be available through the channel.

“The Iditarod is exactly the kind of event we wanted to bring to viewers through VUit,” said Jack Perry, founder and CEO of SyncBak, VUit’s parent company. “It’s one of those exciting, hyperlocal sports competitions that fans outside of the local community rarely have the opportunity to watch. Through our platform, and our local partner KTUU’s fine work on the ground, viewers in the U.S., and even beyond will have the opportunity to enjoy every twist and turn of this exciting race.”

VUit carries more than 200 local TV channels as well as its own VUit Originals. It is available on all major streaming platforms and devices.