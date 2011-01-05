Vudu to Launch 3D Movies Next Week

SANTA CLARA, CALIF.: Web-to-TV content slinger Vudu is launching 3D movie service next week, the company said today. Vudu, which is owned by Walmart, said it would begin delivering “instant streaming” of 3D movies to select 3D-capable Vudu devices. Vudu software resides in several HDTV sets and peripheral devices, including Blu-ray players and Sony’s PS3.



Devices that will feature integrated Vudu 3D movie streaming include the following models, with possibly more to come. Vudu notes that a 3D-capable TV set is necessary to view the content in stereoscopy:



- Funai (Magnavox and Sylvania) HDTVs and Blu-ray Players

- LG HDTVs and Blu-ray Players

- Mitsubishi HDTVs and Blu-ray Players

- Philips HDTVs and Blu-ray Players

- Select 2010 and 2011 Samsung HDTVs, Blu-ray Players and Blu-ray Home Theater Systems with Samsung Apps

- Sony PlayStation3

- Toshiba HDTVs and Blu-ray Players

- Vizio VIA HDTVs and Blu-ray Players

- Boxee Box by D-Link and Iomega TV with Boxee



Vudu says it’s 3D movie selection will be automatically available on any device that is enabled for Vudu 3D, with no additional software downloads necessary. 3D titles will be available at 480p, 720p and 1080p, with the minimum bandwidth requirements for 3D viewing are the same as for 2D.



Vudu didn’t say how many 3D titles it has, but the current library consists of 4,000, on-demand HD titles.



