Vudu brings streaming movie content to Sony PlayStation 3

Users with Sony PlayStation Network accounts can now download the Vudu application from the media category in the PlayStation Store to their PlayStation 3 game consoles, which support 1080P video and Dolby Digital Plus 5.1 audio. PS3 owners will be able to avail themselves of Vudu’s library of more than 4000 HD titles. A two-day rental of an SD-quality movie starts at $2. Released on Nov. 23, the new Vudu app will be made available before the end of 2010 for all platforms, including the Boxee client for Mac and Windows computers.

Vudu also plans to debut a new UI, which will support motion-based input from the PlayStation Move controller and other similar devices. The UI will also provide easier navigation between menus and offers personalized recommendations and filtering tools.