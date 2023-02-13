Vū Designs Virtual Production Studio for Univ. of Florida

TAMPA, Fla.—Vū has completed the design, build and installation of a state-of-the-art Virtual Production studio for the University of Florida athletic department in Gainesville.

The University of Florida will use its new immersive LED studio to create video content for current student-athletes and as a recruiting tool to attract prospective athletes, making it the first college athletic program to deploy a Vū Virtual Production Studio.

The facility has already opened its lab for hosting the Univ. of Florida "Gators" football, baseball, softball and lacrosse teams for creative-content shoots. Co-branded as “SwampVū” to capture the spirit and grit of the Gators, the University can now create marketing and advertising campaigns to be used on the video boards at the sports venues across campus, and create memorable backdrops for podcasts and coaches’ shows. Gators head coach Billy Napier will also use the 13-foot high LED volume to diagram winning plays.

“Any time you have the chance to connect an iconic brand with innovative technology it creates a game-changing experience for both,” said Kevin Camps, assistant athletics director of creative media and branding for the University of Florida. “Utilizing the Volume installed in our facility will allow us to create a top-notch experience for our athletic programs, current and future athletes, and fans. Our creative team is eager to maximize the potential of SwampVū and be trailblazers in the creative industry. We are thankful for the team at Vū and look forward to their growth and how we can benefit each in the future.”

The relationship between Vū and the University of Florida is part of Vū’s broader commitment to higher education and its efforts to prepare a new generation of film, television and broadcast journalism students for work in the rapidly expanding areas of Virtual Production, the company reported.

To date, Vū has designed, developed and installed a total of eight virtual production studios for colleges and universities across North America.