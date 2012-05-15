Volicon to reveal new Observer system at BroadcastAsia

Volicon will use next month’s Broadcast Asia event in Singapore to unveil version 7.0 of its Observer TS MPEG Transport Stream logging and monitoring system, which helps cable, satellite, broadcast, and IPTV operators address the volume and complexity of broadcast and network services.

The newly enhanced version of Observer TS accommodates a broader array of inputs, including ASI, QAM, 8-VSB, and DVB-T MPEG TS interfaces; improved system density for HD and SD programs; and easier-to-use interfaces.

The system allows users to log MPEG transport streams continuously and monitor the A/V content including BS.1770-2 loudness, NAVE, and other correlations of data and video. Observer also allows users to remotely stream and export content to all stakeholders in the media enterprise.

With commercial and program loudness being legislated worldwide, it's more important than ever that broadcasters, networks, and video service providers be able to monitor loudness in real time, as well as provide an affidavit of compliance for regulators and advertisers.

Volicon says it has met these demands with its latest version of Observer. Equipped to measure AC3 dialnorm levels and compliant with ITU BS.1770-1 and BS.1770-2, ATSC A/85 RP 2011, CALM Act (FCC Report 11-182A1), EBU R128 (Tech 3341/2/3/4), and ARIB TR-B32, the system offers a combination of logging and loudness measurement, providing better visibility of audio, video, and measurement data; more accurate selection of aired content; and faster, more practical access to any given piece of content.