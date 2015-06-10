Volicon Names Paul Higuera Senior Director of Sales

BURLINGTON, MASS. – Volicon has appointed Paul Higuera as its new senior director of sales. Higuera will head up the company’s new office in Gloucestershire, England, with the goal of expanding business and strengthening customer relationships throughout Europe.

Paul Higuera

Higuera most recently worked as sales director at ARG ElectroDesign, where he oversaw all corporate sales activities. Other prior positions include as vice president of global sales at Digital TV Labs, sales director for Comtech TV and Envivio, and head business development at Dawson Ltd.

Higuera will report directly to Volicon’s vice president of global sales, Russell Wise.