Vogo Takes Alpine Skiing World Cup Mobile

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE—Fans will be able to travel down the mountain with the skiers competing in the 2016 Kandahar Men’s Alpine Skiing World Cup by using the Vogo Sport mobile sports replay application. Mobile technology provider Vogo is working with Chamonix Mont-Blanc Sports Club to offer the mobile application to fans.

By utilizing Vogo Sport, fans in the finishing corral will be able to access live footage from different cameras throughout the slope to their smartphones or tablets. Replay, slow motion and zoom options are also available via the Vogo Sport application.

The app is free for spectators and is available for download through the Apple App Store or Google Play store.

The 2016 Kandahar Men’s Alpine Skiing World Cup will take place Feb. 19-20 in the Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley in France.