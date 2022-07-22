Vocon Launches New Valkyrie Cameras for Motion Capture

OXFORD, U.K.—Motion capture tech provider Vocon has launched Valkyrie, its new flagship camera range, with four models designed to deliver world’s highest quality performance in motion capture systems.

Designed to work in harmony with Vicon’s powerful software solutions for the life sciences, visual effects, location-based virtual reality and engineering sectors, Vocon is billing Valkyrie as a best-of-breed ecosystem for motion capture users.

The range includes a 26-megapixel (MP) model and a high-speed capture mode at up to 2,000 Frames Per Second (FPS).

Vocon also reported that Valkyrie-enabled systems will power motion capture projects with robust data without the need for further processing or ‘clean up’. The enhanced self-healing and calibration will ensure Vicon’s customers can focus on their work rather than the technology.

Valkyrie will allow filmmakers and game designers to create ever more realistic and immersive experiences.

The full Valkyrie range includes:

VK26 – the flagship model capable of covering the largest volumes with incredible detail with its 26MP and native 150FPS, ideal for highly-demanding applications such as Virtual Production and in-camera VFX

VK16 – offering the highest frame rate per megapixel, at 16MP with a native 300FPS, designed to support complex biomechanical modelling and engineering use cases

VK8 – offering both the highest native frame rate of 500FPS and the best cost per megapixel at 8MP, which can capture the fastest moving athletes and objects (footballs, baseballs etc)

VK-X – supports the most convincing and responsive VR experiences and applications that utilize active markers