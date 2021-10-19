Vizrt Unveils Viz Mosart 5 With Automated Option For Recorded Content
By Phil Kurz
The option removes the need to edit in post when changing a live-to-tape show
BERGEN, Norway—Vizrt today announced the release of Viz Mosart 5 automation solution which enables users the option to automate recorded content as well as live, thereby removing the need for added editing in post-production.
“Prior to today’s release, our customers utilized Viz Mosart to add automation benefits to recorded shows, but the output still required additional post-production before being broadcast,” says Niels Borg, senior product manager for Viz Mosart at Vizrt. “With Viz Mosart 5 and Story Recorder, the need for editing is removed. A recorded show with multiple retakes can now be made ready to air in minute.”
Viz Mosart Story Recorder offers producers a way when recording a live-to-tape show to pause, revisit an element or previous point and rectify a mistake or improve the show. During a retake, the automation will reset all studio elements from graphics to robotic camera positions to the correct state. When the retake has been completed, the system automatically stitches together the program making it ready for air, the company said.
“Delivering this feature is a game-changer for our customers, and Vizrt takes pride in innovating directly from customer feedback; allowing our customers to produce more content, at a higher quality, and with fewer resources,” said Borg.
The newest update to Viz Mosart provides studio operators with an intuitive UI, powerful keyboard tools, direct access to sources and media and reusable automation templates, it said.
More information is available on the Vizrt website.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
