Vizrt Unveils Viz Mosart 5 With Automated Option For Recorded Content

BERGEN, Norway—Vizrt today announced the release of Viz Mosart 5 automation solution which enables users the option to automate recorded content as well as live, thereby removing the need for added editing in post-production.

“Prior to today’s release, our customers utilized Viz Mosart to add automation benefits to recorded shows, but the output still required additional post-production before being broadcast,” says Niels Borg, senior product manager for Viz Mosart at Vizrt. “With Viz Mosart 5 and Story Recorder, the need for editing is removed. A recorded show with multiple retakes can now be made ready to air in minute.”

Viz Mosart Story Recorder offers producers a way when recording a live-to-tape show to pause, revisit an element or previous point and rectify a mistake or improve the show. During a retake, the automation will reset all studio elements from graphics to robotic camera positions to the correct state. When the retake has been completed, the system automatically stitches together the program making it ready for air, the company said.

“Delivering this feature is a game-changer for our customers, and Vizrt takes pride in innovating directly from customer feedback; allowing our customers to produce more content, at a higher quality, and with fewer resources,” said Borg.

The newest update to Viz Mosart provides studio operators with an intuitive UI, powerful keyboard tools, direct access to sources and media and reusable automation templates, it said.