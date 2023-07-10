Vizrt Unveils New Automated Channel Branding Solution

BERGEN, Norway—Vizrt has released Viz Channel Branding, a new solution that provides automated and scalable channel branding, promo, and marketing control for broadcasters across linear playout, FAST channels, VOD, and OTT.

In announcing the release, Vizrt stressed that channel branding has become more important than ever in a period of media fragmentation. With research suggesting up to 50% of audiences “zap” to other content during ad breaks and traditional broadcaster viewing forecasted to shrink to below half (48%) of total video viewing by 2028, Vizrt said that the new solution will help clients build a strong and recognizable brand to attract and retain audiences.

“With Viz Channel Branding, broadcasters will enjoy far greater stability – especially those with very large playlists – and a new user interface will make it easy for new and existing users to get the most out of the system. Channel Deck™ and Failover Helper are the stand-out developments, ensuring broadcasters have even more confidence and capabilities in vital channel branding and promo efforts to win the fight for audience viewership and loyalty,” remarked Kerry Stavri, senior product manager, Vizrt.

One key feature is its automated and scalable branding, making it an essential tool in the constant fight for viewer retention and audience growth, Vizrt said.

Replacing Viz Multichannel, it introduces far greater automation, control, stability, and visibility for branding and channel cross-promotion needs across all linear and on-demand outputs. On-screen branding events are dynamically built using metadata, rules, and conditions, while tight integrations with traffic and automation systems ensure frame accurate and correct playout regardless of changes to programming.

The solution also provides complete visibility from a single screen

Viz Channel Branding’s new Channel Deck gives operators complete confidence that branding is being played out correctly and on time through a dedicated window, Vizrt said. Providing complete visibility across any number of channels, users can see the planned branding and the result, providing a single source of truth for what’s coming and any potential issues.

Viz Channel Branded is also designed to enhance the user experience

A fresh and modern user interface makes it easy for both existing and new users to navigate the system so operators can focus on creating compelling content that keeps viewers informed, engaged, and coming back for more.

In addition the offering provides enhanced stability, integrations, and failover support

At the press of a button, the new Failover Helper web app provides easy failover to a redundant system to guarantee the continuity of channel branding and promos in the event of a technology stack failure, ensuring viewers are always kept informed.

With virtually unlimited playlist abilities, broadcasters can be even more prepared by creating several weeks’ worth of promo scheduling in advance. Additionally, advanced API integration with 3rd party playout automation systems enables instant updates, fine-grained control of playlist content, and minimal network traffic for more powerful automated workflows, the company said.

Alongside ticker and bug control, 3D and augmented reality (AR) graphics, and HTML5 graphics through the new Viz Flowics, Vizrt said that Viz Channel Branding is designed to further strengthens Vizrt’s overall channel branding and promo offering, providing broadcasters with even more choice and flexibility.