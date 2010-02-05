Vizrt supplies complete weather graphics workflow for Thailand’s Channel 7

Vizrt has announced a $3.5 million deal with Thailand’s Channel 7 for a complete Vizrt workflow from graphics creation to network infrastructure.

The deal with the Thai public television channel is the first combined sale between Vizrt Asia and its strategic partner, Storm Weather Center AS. Based in Bergen, Norway, Storm Weather Center is the leading commercial weather service provider in Scandinavia. One of the deal’s components is Viz Weather, a 3-D real-time weather solution, with a data feed from the Storm Weather Center service.

Viz Weather is a template-based solution that allows the integration of live weather data into predefined graphic templates. It supports local real-time weather data with a resolution of about half a mile, providing accurate local forecasts for use in transportation control and large outdoor sports events.

Viz Weather includes an interface to Weather on Demand (WOD) services from Storm Weather Center and other providers. The combination of Viz Weather and WOD results in a flexible, online user-selectable weather feed for point forecasts, gird animation data, satellite data, observations and more.

The area chosen for the forecast is covered by a global on-demand service, allowing the user to change the area of interest and the 3-D animations within seconds. The WOD service allows to go on-air with locally updated weather information anywhere and anytime.