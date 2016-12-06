Vizio Launches Xumo on Vizio SmartCast App

IRVINE, CALIF.—The Vizio SmartCast app has added a new tool to its make-up, the Xumo live and video-on-demand OTT system. The Xumo system joins other apps as part of the SmartCast experience, including Vudu, Crackle, Hulu, Pluto TV, iHeartRadio, FandangoNOW and Google Play Movies & TV.

With Xumo, SmartCast users have access to more than 70 OTT channels, including Time Inc.’s People/Entertainment Weekly Network, Sports Illustrated, Refinery29, Funny or Die, and Outside TV Shorts. Consumers can browse the Xumo content alongside content catalogs from other apps available on SmartCast.

The Vizio SmartCast app is available on mobile and tablet devices, and smart TVs.