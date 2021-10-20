VIZIO Expands the VIZIO Features Content Offering

IRVINE, Calif.—VIZIO has announced a slate of new content available through its VIZIO Features offering, including a series of custom-curated channels on the rapidly growing WatchFree+ streaming service.

The move is part of an aggressive effort by the smart TV maker to ramp advertising revenues from its connected TVs and devices with VIZIO Features, an exclusive content offering on the VIZIO SmartCast operating system for smart TVs and connected devices.

As part of that effort, it uses VIZIO’s viewership data and home screen targeting capabilities to deliver personalized content experiences to audiences via free ad-supported channels, movies, and shows, the company said.

The effort, VIZIO said, is driving higher CPMs and offers advertisers unique ways to reach viewers, including in-program video ads, banner ads and branded channel sponsorship opportunities. Major brands like Microsoft, Grey Goose, Freshworks, and Cracker Barrel have already worked with VIZIO Ads.

“Features is a good business model for VIZIO because it solves problems for viewers, advertisers and content partners alike,” said Steve DeMain, vice president of engagement at VIZIO. “Our Features programming strategy delivers more of what our viewers love across multiple genres. And by developing these passionate audiences, we are not only building great sponsorship opportunities for brands, but we are also helping our content partners generate new revenue with VIZIO.”

The VIZIO Features channels now include the home and food channel Fork & Flight;​ the gaming and anime channel Gamernation; true crime channel Investigation; the sci-fi movie and TV channel Mission; the horror moving and TV channel Fear; and the upcoming Polaris channel, which is being launched by cultural journalists, personalities, and music historians, to share stories created by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC).

In the coming months, VIZIO said it will further expand its VIZIO Features offering with new channels focused on home & DIY, holidays, live concerts, naturescape programming, and other areas.