ViX+ Launches on Dish TV and Sling TV

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Dish Network has the nationwide launch of TelevisaUnivision’s ViX+ on Dish TV and Sling TV, which will allow customers to subscribe to Spanish-langauge streaming service ViX+ directly through its platforms for $6.99 a month.

ViX+, which is the premium tier of ViX, features more than 10,000 hours of entertainment programming and 4,000 hours of premium live sports coverage in the U.S. in its first year.

ViX+ is the only Spanish-language streaming service in the U.S. with coverage of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League matches, the companies said.

Subscribers also will have access to more than 70 ViX+ original series and movies in the first year, which represents, on average, at least one new original per week.

"We're excited to expand our robust Spanish-language content offering with the addition of ViX+ available now on Dish and Sling," said Alfredo Rodríguez, vice president, DishLATINO. "Offering consumers a broad range of content has long been a core Dish tenet and the launch of ViX+ to both satellite and streaming customers builds on our longstanding tradition of being the leading provider of Spanish-language programming with more Spanish channels than anyone else."

Dish TV offers ViX+ subscriptions through internet-connected Hopper and Wally devices for $6.99 per month.

ViX+ is available as a stand-alone streaming service through the Sling app on all supported devices including Roku, Amazon, LG, Vizio and more for $6.99 per month.