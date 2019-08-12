Vitec’s Sommer Joins IABM Board of Directors

LONDON—Jürgen Sommer has been appointed to the IABM board of directors. Sommer is the vice president of channel development, EMEA, for Vitec Production Solutions, a division of the Vitec Group.

Sommer has been working in the video and broadcast industry for more than 17 years, during which time we often worked with IABM. He started with the Vitec Group in 2002, working for a number of the group’s brands, including Sachtler, Autoscript, O’Connor and Vinten. He has been with Vitec Production Solutions for the last three years.

“Especially at this moment, when a lot of exciting changes and innovations are happening, it is very important to have an institution like the IABM helping our industry to better understand what the future will bring,” said Sommer.

He added: “I’m grateful to have a seat at the table with so many of the industry’s leaders to contribute to that effort. I’ll use my expertise to help IABM members prepare themselves for the challenges and benefits that are coming. I’ll also be a voice for the hardware manufacturers.”

Sommer is based in Garching, Germany.