Vitec Renames RF Extreme as Integrated Microwave Technologies LLC

CARLISLE, PENN. and HACKETTSTOWN, N.J.: The Vitec Group of London is renaming its microwave business, comprised of Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Services Company. Henceforth, the division will be known as “Integrated Microwave Technologies LLC. The unit was previously referred to as RF Extreme.



“This change will not impact our brand visibility in the media and broadcast sector where we primarily trade and market under the Nucomm, RF Central and MSC brands,” said division chief Stephen Shpock.



IMT will continue as part of the Videocom Division of The Vitec Group. It does airborne, mobile and fixed microwave links for VSB and COFDM transmissions in the broadcast, military, aerospace and government markets.



