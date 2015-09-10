Vitec Opens Los Angeles Showroom

LOS ANGELES—Vitec Videocom’s Creative Solutions unit is heading for the California sunshine as it has announced that it has opened a showroom in Los Angeles. Called the Creative Solutions Los Angeles showroom is meant to outfit, educate and support customers who want to learn more about emerging technology by offering hands-on experience with products.

The CSLA showroom will feature a number of products from Vitec Group equipment brands, including Paralinx, SmallHD and Teradek. The showroom will also host a series of educational workshops focusing on different technical aspects of content creation.

Located at 5329 West San Fernando Rd., Los Angeles, Calif. 90039, the CSLA showroom will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.