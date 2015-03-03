Vitec Group Enters Drone Market with Paralinx Acquisition

LONDON – The Vitec Group is entering the professional video production drone (UAV) market with the acquisition of Paralinx, a California-based developer of wireless video transmission systems. Paralinx will fall under Vitec’s Videocom Division.

Founded by International Cinematographers Guild members Dan Kanes and Greg Smokler, Paralinx has developed new, affordable, HD wireless tools for professionals and enthusiasts, including the Triton, Tomahawk and Arrow, an uncompressed wireless HD transmission system.

Paralinx will join Teradek and SmallHD in Vidtec Videcom’s Creative Solutions unit. Paralinx will continue to develop for UAV and independent content creators, while Teradek will focus more on cinema and TV applications.