Visual Impact Serbia Outfits New HD OB Truck With Miranda Solutions

MONTREAL— Visual Impact Serbia’s new Vi-1 HD production truck has installed a range of Miranda solutions. Vi-1 is Visual Impact’s first all-HD truck and the first privately-owned HD truck in the country.



Visual Impact has installed the Nvision 8144 Hybrid router, part of Miranda’s Nvision 8500 Enterprise Class router series, in the new Vi-1 along with the company’s NV920 router controller and three Densité 3 modular signal processing frames.



The Miranda router is configured for 144 inputs and outputs, and is 3Gb/s ready for future operations. The 12m x 2.44m x 3.95m truck is wired for up to 14 camera channels, including 12 HD and two super slow-mo chains, all provided by Sony. The truck marks Visual Impact’s inaugural move into the provision of HD OB services throughout the region. In addition to the former Yugoslav region, Vi-1 will be deployed throughout The Balkans and Greece, primarily for sports, concerts and other live events.



