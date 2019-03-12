Vislink to Provide Wireless Connectivity to Aeroshot Cameras

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J.—Vislink and Aeroshot Productions are teaming up. Through a newly agreed upon strategic partnership, Vislink will serve as the exclusive HD and 4K UHD wireless technology hardware and innovation provider to give Aeroshot’s specialized camera products wireless video, audio and data connectivity.

EX250 with controller

Aeroshot’s provides its all-in-one, gyro-stabilized wireless cameras, which are available as production rental equipment, to Extreme Camera Systems and its EX250 and EX300 4K HDR products. As part of this new agreement, Extreme Camera Systems will purchase Vislink wireless technology for its cameras, which will then make up Aeroshot’s rental fleet.

The partnership between Vislink and Aeroshot calls for Vislink to promote the Aeroshot rental model. Vislink also has exclusive rights to resell these specialized camera systems to its global client base in military, government, law enforcement and public safety markets; these customers can utilize Aeroshot’s rental model to try out the systems before making a purchase.

Robert King, Vislink’s European sales director, said that the combination of the EX stabilized heads and Vislink’s broadcast RF technology will allow content creators to work faster and smarter when dealing with live content.

Vislink will feature the EX250 and EX300 cameras at its booth (C6008) during the 2019 NAB Show.