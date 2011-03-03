VISLINK to feature latest MRC, LINK Research, ADVENT Communications brand products

At the 2011 NAB Show, Vislink News and Entertainment will unveil the latest product developments from its Microwave Radio Communications, LINK Research and ADVENT Communications brands.

The LINK XP1310 is a high-performance, H.264-compliant, HD wireless camera transmitter for the news and entertainment market. When combined with the new Lynx diversity receiver, it offers a Web browser-controlled, rapidly deployable wireless camera solution.

The ADVENT NewsLite is a portable, IP-enabled satellite communications terminal designed for use with current and new lightweight antenna systems. It combines the performance of high-bandwidth broadcast contribution feeds with the flexibility of BGAN-type newsgathering.

MRC's AMG2100 Advanced Mobile Gateway and ASG Advanced Studio Gateway are designed to enable file-based workflow to and from the field by providing mobile IP routing and wide-area connectivity between the studio and remote ENG/OB resources.

See Vislink at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth C6019.