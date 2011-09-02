VISLINK shows new compact IRD for SNG

At IBC 2011 (Stand 1.A61 and Outside Exhibition Area OE115), VISLINK will introduce its new Advent Lynx IRD5200, a SD/HD contribution IRD for lightweight SNG flyaway or terrestrial ENG receive applications.

Leveraging core VISLINK technologies, the Advent Lynx IRD5200 combines DVB-S2 demodulation technology with customizable FPGA circuitry to provide a variety of user-selectable features in a 1 RU half-rack unit. The goal is to reduce the complexities and operating costs associated with current SNG/ENG and OB receive operations.

The new IRD is ideal for a variety of newsgathering applications and is upgradeable with options that include MPEG-2 SD/HD 4:2:0/4:2:2 and H.264 4:2:0 SD/HD up to 4:2:2 10-bit HD, low delay or an ASI-over-IP input.

It also features a Web-based GUI that provides complete remote control using standard browsers and the option of SNMP control for remote access via existing control systems.

The Advent Lynx IRD5200 is the latest addition the Lynx series and is targeted at high-quality or contribution links, where live video or content needs to be routed back to base via satellite, microwave or IP connectivity.