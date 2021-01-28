Vislink Shipping DVE6100 HEVC Satellite Encoder

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ—Vislink is now shipping its DVE6100 encoder—a compact, multiformat, multichannel 4K HEVC exciter that provides quick, secure communications delivered at low transmission costs for high-quality, reliable satellite transmission.

Vislink’s DVE6100 uses its latest HEVC video compression and DVB-S2X satellite modulation technology to reduce leased satellite bandwidth up to 50% when compared to MPEG-4, DVB-S2 technology, dramatically reducing satellite OPEX. For HD resolutions, the reduction in satellite bandwidth leasing and satellite bandwidth costs can result in a return on investment in just a few months, according to the company.

The DVE6100’s bandwidth efficiency gives broadcasters’ access to more payload data rates without transmission cost increases. As a result, the extra space allows broadcasters to satisfy demand for more content. The DVE6100 encodes video of all resolutions from SD to highest quality 4K UHD, including High Dynamic Range. The unit’s multichannel capability means that up to four HD video services can be encoded by one unit.