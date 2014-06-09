Visionary Solutions Appoints BTX Technologies as Channel Partner

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. —Visionary Solutions, Inc. has appointed BTX Technologies as a new channel sales partner, increasing the company’s brand presence and sales efforts in North America. BTX will distribute Visionary Solutions’ range of IPTV and network video solutions, including PackeTV®, a modular, enterprise-level end-to-end IP video network and asset management solution said to enable secure, scheduled, and on-demand delivery of live and recorded video.



BTX is a major distributor and manufacturer of interface and integration products for audio, video, and data systems with 45 years of experience in the A/V and broadcast industry. Jordan Christoff, president of Visionary Solutions, said BTX would help promote PackeTV