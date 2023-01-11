Virtual Production Event Set for Jan. 26 in NYC

NEW YORK—The Post New York Alliance (PNYA), the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA), and Fuse Technical Group are hosting an event on January 26th to showcase virtual production technology for New York filmmakers in Fuse 42, a full LED Volume in Times Square.

The presentation, led by Virtual Production Line Producers MESH, will focus on how virtual production assets and projects are built in Unreal Engine and how filmmakers can incorporate this technology into their projects.

The event will showcase the benefits of virtual production for projects of all budgets and will demonstrate different workflows and levels of asset creation.

It will feature the virtual production project "FATHEAD," produced by the ETC@USC, with presentations by executive producer Ben Baker (MESH), director c Craig Patterson, and Narwhal CEO Felix Jorge.

There will also be a Q&A session where attendees can ask questions and learn more about this production technology, the organizers said.

In addition, representatives from Epic Games will be in attendance. They will present information on their education initiatives and provide some next steps for filmmakers interested in this growing field.

This event is open to the New York filmmaking community. The event will be held at Fuse 42, located at New 42 Studios, 229 W 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036, with two presentation times at 3 pm and 6 pm.