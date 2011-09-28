Virginia Broadcasters Launch Marketing Campaign



CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA.: The Virginia Association of Broadcasters has launched a new campaign to remind citizens about the importance of local radio and television. The Sept. 19 statewide launch features both 30- and 60-second radio and TV spots, a new website and marketing tools.



With the growth of many forms of new media, some believe that radio and television audiences are declining. In fact, audiences continue to spend more time with free, local radio and television stations than with all other media combined. The VAB wants the public to recognize that local broadcasters in Virginia have the unique ability to serve their communities with news and information, including lifesaving information in emergency situations.



Local stations reach a broad audience in ways that no other media can do. In addition, local broadcasters serve an important role in democracy by providing the broadest reach of listeners and viewers for political candidates, public officials and other civic leaders in communicating with citizens and voters.



The VAB hired CapsLock Communications to rebrand the association. This rebranding campaign kicked off with the introduction of a new association logo. Additional campaign efforts include radio and television commercial spots, website redesign, direct marketing and sales support. Virginians are seeing and hearing the message on their local stations that radio and television continue to reach more people than any other form of communication.



The TV and radio spots can be found at www.capslock.com/vabpress.



