Vincent Sadusky takes reins at OMVC

The Open Mobile Video Coalition last week elected LIN Media president and CEO Vincent Sadusky as its president, succeeding Brandon Burgess, CEO of ION Media Networks, who has led the organization since its inception in 2007.

The OMVC also endorsed an action plan for 2011 that emphasizes continued technical advancements in the Mobile Digital Television (Mobile DTV) infrastructure to complement expanded broadcaster roll-out plans for Mobile DTV.

Burgess will continue to serve on the OMVC Executive Committee as immediate past president.

Sadusky said that the OMVC’s mission will expand to include development of broadcaster best practices and guidelines resources for systems implementation, Electronic Service Guides, system announcements, audience measurement and other technical details. OMVC also plans to work with receiver manufacturers to benchmark and enhance performance, he added.