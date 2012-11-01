Viewsat adds two more channels with PlayBox

PlayBox Technology has supplied two playout channels to ViewSat, a provider of global broadcast and transmission services for television and radio channels from their teleport facility in Guilford, U.K.

ViewSat started working with PlayBox Technology when its operations began in 2006. This latest installation brings the total of channels using PlayBox Technology to 25.

The latest two playout channels each include an AirBox playout server and TitleBox interactive on-air graphics. Over the last 18 months, Playbox has delivered one or two more playout servers every six to eight weeks to support continuing expansion at the satellite transmission service provider.