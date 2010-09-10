Vidyo Launches Cloud-Based Broadcast Production Platform

Jim O'Brien

Vidyo, Inc., a provider of H.264-SVC-based technology for the videoconferencing industry is moving into the broadcast market with the launch of VidyoCast, a suite of broadcast products and services that uses cloud-based technology to allow TV networks and stations to expand field operations and production capabilities with enhanced flexibility and substantial cost savings over other approaches. VidyoCast offers an array of software and hardware to achieve SD/HD quality video transport, remote contribution, ENG, sports production, net return, Master Control back up and disaster recovery. VidyoCast seamlessly integrates into existing broadcast infrastructure and workflows. VidyoCast solutions are being demonstrated at the IBC conference in Amsterdam, September 10 –14, stand 1.F15.



“The VidyoCast suite allows broadcasters to accomplish easily and inexpensively what until now has been difficult and costly, and includes innovations the industry has never before seen,” said Jim O’Brien, General Manager, VidyoCast. “Now news and sports organizations, as well as game show and reality TV producers, can easily manage and control tens or even hundreds of contribution feeds from all over the world at the same time.”



"Because Vidyo can deliver HD video transmission at optimal data rates and the lowest possible latency, conversations between anchors-reporters-interviewees-contributors-panel members are smooth and exceptionally natural,” said Ofer Shapiro, co-founder and CEO of Vidyo. “This, when combined with advanced IP network control and innovative software control architecture, creates a high-value platform that dramatically lowers costs for broadcasters while increasing functionality and quality.”



VidyoCast encoders and decoders are based on its H.264 SVC (Scalable Video Coding) VidyoTechnology, widely deployed in the company’s teleconferencing services. The system simplifies multi-party live on-air discussions, enhancing everyday news/sports operations.



The VidyoCast suite includes:



VidyoContribution - Seamless integration with feeds desk/media operations to acquire, manage and control multiple ad-hoc contribution feeds from any desktop/laptop/bureau.



VidyoCentral - An efficient multi-camera, multi-view and control solution to support remote productions and centralized operations.



VidyoEncoder/Decoder – World-class broadcast quality low latency encoding and decoding based on H.264 SVC. VidyoEncoder/Decoder adds network-aware adaptive optimization to squeeze video quality through a given IP connection. Available point-to-point or in conjunction with an Enterprise-wide multi-cast control system.



VidyoNetReturn - A compact, rugged solution to receive return feeds from the production center back to field operations (e.g. satellite truck).



VidyoTransmission - Professional broadcasting encoders and decoders with SD/HD-SDI or analog interfaces for backhauls and feed distribution to/from local affiliate stations. Includes point-to-multi-point capability for TV network and sub-network distribution (e.g. Zone control.) Optional encryption.



VidyoContinuity - An affordable backup solution for mission-critical satellite and fiber feeds.



VidyoMCR - Cloud-based Master Control Backup, and, Zone Control. Provides traffic interface, schedule execution and, typically, path redundancy for MCR backup. Local, remote or data center origination capability.



VidyoCast is available immediately.