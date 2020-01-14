Vidgo Streaming Service Powered by Harmonic VOS360 System

Live streaming platform supports the more than 100 channels offered by Vidgo.
SAN JOSE, Calif.—A new live TV streaming service from Vidgo that offers more than 100 channels, including ABC, Comedy Central, ESPN, Fox and the NFL Network, is brought to consumers with the support of Harmonic’s VOS360 Live Streaming Platform, the company announced.

The Harmonic VOS360 platform is tasked with handling the complete end-to-end media processing and delivery workflow for Vidgo, helping to simplify live streaming from source to screen, speed up time to market for new channels and enable rapid service scaling.

Operating in a cloud-native environment, VOS360’s media processing functionalities includes live and file transcoding, packaging and origin, dynamic real-time CDN selection, targeted advertising, VOD, SVOD, time-shift viewing and network DVR. The Harmonic DevOps team also provides support and monitoring services.

