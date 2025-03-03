Viamedia Reports It Now Represents 100 Video Service Providers

LEXINGTON, Ky.—Despite widespread cord cutting that has driven some operators out of the video business, the country’s largest independent advertising digital and linear rep firm, Viamedia has announced that it has become the first U.S. ad sales firm to represent more than 100 video service providers.

The milestone follows a year of aggressive expansion, when the company started representing 31 new video service providers.

“It’s a remarkable achievement when you consider so many operators are dropping video,” said David Solomon, President and CEO of Viamedia. “Today, local advertising is not just a revenue stream, it is the voice of the community and provides our political infrastructure to connect with voters. This is a testament to our capabilities and the need for smarter, more efficient advertising strategies. Our innovative AdTech solutions empower providers, advertisers and communities alike.”

Viamedia reported that a key driver of its growth has been Parrot ADS, a platform that enables seamless regional ad insertions for MVPDs. Over the past year, Parrot delivered over 240 million impressions, with projections exceeding 500 million impressions for 2025. This solution allows providers to seamlessly match targeted ads across both linear TV and streaming, optimizing ad monetization at an unprecedented scale.

Viamedia also reported that it has strengthened its ad sales capabilities for digital and streaming, forging partnerships with major platforms like Willow. By integrating its advanced programmatic AdTech, Viamedia is delivering greater targeting precision, efficiency and revenue growth for streaming providers, further bridging the gap between traditional and digital advertising.

