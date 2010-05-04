Veteran TV Station Manager to Lead VCI Solutions

SPRINGFIELD, MASS.: Robert Furlong is the new president and CEO of VCI Solutions, the company announced today. He replaces Sarah Foss, who stepped down in February after heading up the company for four years.



Furlong comes VCI Solutions from managing two TV station in Albany, N.Y., for Freedom Broadcasting of New York, formerly Freedom Communications. Furlong served as vice president and general manager of Freedom’s WRGB-TV and WCWN-TV since 2004.



Previously, he held the same role at KPHO-TV, a Meredith Broadcasting station in Phoenix, Ariz.; and simultaneously at KUTP-TV and KTVX-TV, United Television-owned stations in Phoenix and Salt Lake City, respectively. He started in TV station management at WCGV-TV in Milwaukee, where he became a VCI client in 1992.

-- Deborah D. McAdams