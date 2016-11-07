Vermont Assoc. of Broadcasters Recognizes Tower Company With Snyder-Teffner Award

COLCHESTER, VT.—The Vermont Association of Broadcasters will honor Prescott Tower Service Ltd. at its annual banquet Dec. 3, the VAB Voice reports.

Prescott Tower is based in Rutland, Vt., and is owned by Kim Meisinger, who will represent his company at the banquet.

The company’s dozen employees has has been building and maintaining AM, FM and television towers since 1972, and the original owner, Donald “Sharky” Prescott, passed away earlier this year at age 84. He also helped to found WNVR(AM) in Poultney, Vt.

The Snyder-Teffner Award is jointly named for Hall Communications Engineer and VAB Treasurer Dennis Snyder and the late WCAX(TV) engineer and VAB President Ted Teffner, the organization says it recognizes “those who have demonstrated a career of excellence behind the scenes.”

Joe Tymecki was the 2015 recipient of this award.