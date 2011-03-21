Verizon’s FiOS TV à la carte’s ESPN 3D

BRISTOL, CONN., and NEW YORK: Verizon’s FiOS TV will offer ESPN 3D as part of a package or separately for $9.99 a month, the network said today. FiOS plans to launch ESPN 3D on April 5 to coincide with stereoscopic coverage of the Masters golf tourney and National Basketball Association playoffs. ESPN 3D will be available to FiOS customers who subscribe to the services Ultimate HD package, or individually for $9.99 a month.



Verizon announced its 3D plans for FiOS a year ago, a week after Cablevision carried the first live stereoscopic telecast in the United States. Comcast then announced live distribution of 3D to its hi-def subscribers with stereoscopic coverage of the Masters. Cox also carried the event. ESPN 3D launched last June 11 on DirecTV, to accommodate the FIFA World Cup soccer events. Verizon launched regular 3D service on FiOS last November with on-demand movie titles delivered by Avail-TVN.



Including the FiOS footprint, ESPN 3D is now available to more than 63 million homes. The network says it’s “on track to feature nearly 100 events in its first year.”



The Masters begins Wednesday, April 6 at 3 p.m. Eastern with the Par 3 contest and wraps Saturday, April 16 with the final round. The NBA playoff coverage starts with Game 1 of the final round on Saturday, April 23, and concludes with the Conference Finals Wednesday, May 25.

