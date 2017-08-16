Verizon to Build Own Public Safety Network
WASHINGTON—Verizon has plans to build its own core public safety communications network similar to the FirstNet network being managed by AT&T. The new network will reportedly operate separately from Verizon’s commercial core network and provide public safety priority access to its nationwide network for priority access at times of emergency at no charge.
Read the full article on GV’s sister publication B&C.
