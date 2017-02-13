Verizon (Sort of) Resurrects Unlimited Data

NEW YORK—Starting today, Verizon is offering an introductory unlimited data plan. Verizon Unlimited includes HD video streaming, Mobile Hotspot, calling and texting to Mexico and Canada and up to 500 MB per day day of 4G LTE roaming in Mexico and Canada.



Verizon said its 4G LTE network covers more than 2.4 million square miles, and that its LTE Advanced offering provides “50 percent faster peak speeds in more than 471 cities nationwide.” Verizon Unlimited will go for $80 with paper-free auto-pay, and $45 per line for a package of four numbers.



Verizon said that after 22 GB of data usage on a line during any billing cycle, the company may “prioritize usage behind other customers in the event of network congestion.”



“While we don’t expect to do that very often, network management is a crucial tool that benefits all Verizon customers,” the company said on its website. “If you’re on Verizon Unlimited, you’ll have the same coverage and reliability as everybody else. ”



A smartwatch, “ GizmoPal,” or other connected device can be added for $5 a month. TravelPass is $10 per day (500 MB per day limit; 2G speeds after that) while overseas. Mobile Hotspot with 10 GB of 4G LTE data is included at no charge. After 10 GB, it slows to 3G data speeds.