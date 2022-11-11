Verizon Launches New Fios TV Streaming Device

NEW YORK—Verizon has joined the ranks of pay TV operators offering consumers new streaming devices by launching a new Fios TV device that lets users watch live TV, On Demand content and all of their favorite streaming apps on one device.

Verizon has not released pricing for the device and it is currently available only with a 2Gbps broadband plan that is not widely available. But the device will get a wider rollout in 2023.

Comcast, Charter and a number of other operators have also rolled out streaming devices to target a growing number of cord-cutters and cord-nevers who subscribe to broadband plans but not pay TV packages and to retain existing pay TV subscribers who also spend a significant amount of time streaming video.

Verizon, like other operators, is billing the Fios TV device as a way for consumers to bring together all their content, including live TV, VOD and streaming apps, into one interface and help consumers avoid the problem of having to switch between boxes and interfaces to access content.

The new Fios TV app is also easily customizable and allows users to control it via voice or an android phone.