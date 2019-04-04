Verizon DMS Plans Global Streaming Platform Powered by Microsoft Azure

LOS ANGELES—Verizon Digital Media Services and Microsoft have teamed up to offer a VDMS global streaming platform on Microsoft Azure.

The full enterprise of the Verizon streaming service will be available on Azure and work in combination with Azure’s services to support broadcasters and content providers. The new offering will support the accelerated consumption of online media and OTT services.

Verizon will work with Microsoft to integrate Azure Media Services, Microsoft AI and Microsoft machine learning technology to increase the personalization and experience for viewers.

Microsoft plans to assist with the awareness of the platform through its own salesforce.

Examples of the streaming platform and how the Verizon and Microsoft technologies work together will be on display at both company’s booths (VDMS, SU3605; Microsoft, SL6716) at the 2019 NAB Show in Las Vegas.