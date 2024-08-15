Veritone Makes AI M&E Solutions Available in AWS Marketplace

DENVER—Veritone’s artificial intelligence-based media and entertainment solutions are available in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog of independent vendors with software solutions that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company said today.

The availability of its AI solutions in AWS Marketplace provides media, entertainment and sports customers with the ability to access, purchase and deploy the company’s AI solutions directly within the AWS cloud environment.

“Being listed in the AWS Marketplace is a significant milestone for Veritone’s media and entertainment and sports solutions, and another step in expanding our reach to help more organizations harness the power of AI to transform their operations,” said Sean King, Veritone general manager, Media and Entertainment. “Rights owners, rights holders and creators now have powerful AI tools at their fingertips.”

Veritone media and entertainment solutions now in the AWS Marketplace include:

Veritone Digital Media Hub – an AI-powered digital asset management and monetization solution.

Veritone Discovery – powered by Veritone’s aiWARE enterprise AI platform, Discovery enables customers to discover large amounts of visual and audio broadcast data and easily track and verify ads in near real-time.

Veritone Attribute – a turnkey broadcast attribution solution that enables customers to optimize linear TV and radio campaigns by correlating ads with web lift in near real-time.