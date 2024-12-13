Veritone Expands Licensing Deal With CBS News and Stations

DENVER—Veritone has renewed and expanded its lonstanding exclusive global licensing agreement with CBS News to also include exclusive local news content from CBS-owned stations.

For more than a decade, CBS News and Veritone’s licensing agreement has allowed television producers, filmmakers, podcasters and local-to-global content creators to access and acquire rights to millions of hours of archival and breaking-news content from CBS News, the two companies said.

Under the new deal, CBS News and Stations will continue to utilize Veritone’s aiWARE enterprise AI platform, which offers access to its extensive licensed content across numerous distribution channels, the companies reported.

The advanced AI capabilities of aiWARE index the CBS library with time-correlated metadata to enable advanced and precise search and retrieval, helping researchers and creatives to quickly find specific scenes, quotes or highlights. It also automates rights management and delivery.

“We are thrilled to extend our longstanding CBS News partnership,” Jay Bailey, senior vice president of licensing at Veritone, said. “With Veritone’s Content Licensing platform, CBS News and Stations gain continued access to advanced AI solutions to enhance the accessibility of their content and provide exceptional experiences for viewers across digital landscapes. This renewal is a testament to the value we deliver, and we’re excited to drive further innovation and growth in how users can search and identify their content.”

