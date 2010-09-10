VeriCorder launches FindStringers.com

VeriCorder, British Columbia-based developers of advanced mobile reporting technology, announced several new products and services at IBC2010 in Amsterdam. The firm is combining its newly released video editor for iPhone with a new service to match media companies with freelance journalists, or stringers, through a Web-based portal called FindStringers.com. The beta version of the website was demonstrated at the show.

FindStringers.com provides a media marketplace for media companies and freelance journalists, photographers, videographers, radio reporters and voice-over artists. The development of FindStringers.com goes hand in hand with the VeriCorder’s advanced mobile editing apps for the Apple iPhone. VeriCorder’s 1st Video, Showcase and VC Audio Pro apps enable professional field reporting with only an iPhone, eliminating bulky field equipment packs while enabling instant integration of any reporter in the world into newsroom and content management systems.

VeriCorder also showed its new XLR Cable Adapter, which enables mobile journalists to use professional dynamic microphones to record great-sounding audio directly on their iPhone. The XLR Cable Adapter provides studio-quality recording with any dynamic XLR microphone and allows live monitoring of recordings via a separate headphone output jack.