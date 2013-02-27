Venture Christian Church Chooses Utah Scientific Compact Routing Switcher

SALT LAKE CITY —Venture Christian Church has outfitted its video production facility with a Utah Scientific Utah-100/UDS Universal Distribution System. The new HD-SDI routing system was key to the upgrade from an analog, composite, 4:3 aspect ratio system to a digital, HD, 16:9 system with a new IP control infrastructure.



“Routing infrastructure was central to the design of our new system. We needed the flexibility to move HD video signals easily among all of our production areas while keeping the system cost within a strict budget,” said Jeffrey Cherin, Venture Christian Church’s pastor for worship and production.



The new routing system is housed in the main worship center in Los Gatos, Calif. Since the router is controlled from multiple locations, users needed the capability to control the router from both a dedicated control panel and the church’s IP network. The router is also housed in racks in the control room, so it had to run quietly.



Venture Christian Church worked with AV-integrators to install the Utah-100/UDS as the central routing system for its five-camera video production system, which feeds a shooting studio, two front-of-house projectors, a worship leader “foldback” projector, monitor feeds to the foyer flat screens and feeds to an adjacent venue.



The control interface is a mix of an XY panel in production control, a custom controller at the camera shading position and IP control in the edit suites and offices. The switcher's I/O options exceed 1080i, and its I/O cards are 3G-SDI video-capable, giving the church the ability to route video resolutions higher than 1080i as its projection needs change.



“We've been working with AV-integrators for a couple of years to configure routing solutions to fit small- to medium-size video system applications for customers such as Venture Christian Church,” said Tom Harmon, president and CEO of Utah Scientific. “With our UDS series of routing switchers, AV-integrators can provide a Utah Scientific-quality routing solution to customers who might not otherwise be able to afford a broadcast-grade integrated routing matrix.”



The modular UTAH-100/UDS system is based on I/O modules with 16 ports, interconnected by a crosspoint fabric that enables any input signal to feed multiple output ports.



