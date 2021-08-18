Vegas Creative Software Unveils Vegas Pro 19, New Pricing Plans

MADISON, Wisc.—Vegas Creative Software has announced a complete refresh of its Vegas Pro product line, including the launch of Vegas Pro 19, and what the company calls “accessible new pricing.”

The refresh offers improved video and audio editing, color grading, effects, live streaming and new cloud-integrated content management and acquisition, it said.

Vegas Pro 19 is now available as three different packages, Vegas Edit, Vegas Pro and Vegas Post. Vegas Edit is intended for aspiring editors, novices, consumers and enthusiasts. It offers Vegas Pro 19, 20GB of cloud storage; 20 royalty-free Vegas Content HD video and/or audio clip downloads per month and pricing at $12.99 per month or $249 for a perpetual license, the company said.

Vegas Pro is designed for aspiring and professional content creators, social media influences and live event producers. It offers Vegas Pro 19; 50GB of cloud storage; Vegas Stream for live streaming; Sound Forge Audio Studio; unlimited access to royalty-free clips; and +Primatte chromakeying software. It is priced at $19.99 per month and $399 for a perpetual license.

Vegas Post was developed for content creators in need of a complete video and audio editing and high-end compositing solution as well as RAW image compositing workflow. It offers Vegas Pro 19; 100GB of cloud storage; Vegas Effects for compositing; Vegas Image for RAW image compositing; Vegas Stream for live streaming; royalty-free HD and 4K video clips and audio clips; Sound Forge Audio Studio; and +Primatte chromakeying software. It is priced at $29.99 per month and $599 for a perpetual license.

The cloud space and royalty-free content are only available to those choosing a subscription plan, the company said.

Updates available in Vegas Pro 19 include: cloud-based media management and collaboration; powerful, yet simple color tools; intelligent multilingual text-to-speech generator; AI-driven workflows; codec support for Blackmagic RAW (BRAW), which is in beta at launch; and a new more efficient user interface.